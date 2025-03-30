Renovaro Inc. (NASDAQ:RENB) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Renovaro Inc. (NASDAQ:RENB – Free Report) by 137.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 223,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 129,529 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Renovaro were worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RENB. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Renovaro by 3.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,323,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 48,114 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Renovaro by 315.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 52,804 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Renovaro by 347.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 72,230 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Renovaro by 193.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 34,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Renovaro by 122.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 62,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RENB opened at $0.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $92.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.42. Renovaro Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $3.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.79.

Renovaro ( NASDAQ:RENB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

Renovaro Inc, a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical and biological products for the human treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and cancer in the United States. The company’s product pipeline includes RENB-HV-01 for autologous HIV curative treatment; RENB-HV-12, a therapeutic HIV vaccine; and RENB-HB-01, a gene therapy curative treatment for HBV.

