Rio Silver (CVE:RYO) Stock Price Up 25% – Time to Buy?

Rio Silver Inc. (CVE:RYO – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 25% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 187,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 263% from the average daily volume of 51,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.12 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.02.

Rio Silver Inc engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Peru. The company explores for precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship project is the Niñobamba silver gold project that covers an area of 4,490 hectares located in the Department of Ayacucho, Peru.

