Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Free Report) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Rumble were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RUM. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Rumble by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rumble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Rumble by 663.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 11,784 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Rumble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Rumble by 995.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 20,343 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Rumble alerts:

Rumble Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RUM opened at $7.24 on Friday. Rumble Inc. has a one year low of $4.92 and a one year high of $17.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 0.56.

Insider Activity at Rumble

Rumble ( NASDAQ:RUM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($1.02). Rumble had a negative net margin of 152.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.75%. The business had revenue of $30.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.74 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rumble Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ryan Milnes sold 24,978,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $187,336,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,290 shares in the company, valued at $429,675. This trade represents a 99.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Wojciech Hlibowicki sold 3,817,165 shares of Rumble stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $28,628,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,440. This represents a 99.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,104,017 shares of company stock valued at $308,280,128 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RUM. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Rumble from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Rumble in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RUM

About Rumble

(Free Report)

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a free-to-use video sharing and livestreaming platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.