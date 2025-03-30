Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,037,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 24,078 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Ryder System worth $790,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of R. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ryder System by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 7,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 344 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 4.7% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Ryder System by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

R has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Ryder System from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Ryder System from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

Shares of R stock opened at $140.53 on Friday. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.88 and a 1-year high of $171.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The transportation company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.06. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 17.23%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 13.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.22%.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

