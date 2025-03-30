Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Reduces Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lessened its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,893 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rench Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.9% in the third quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,403 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,392,000 after buying an additional 3,703 shares during the last quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 216.4% in the third quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares during the period. Umpqua Bank boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Umpqua Bank now owns 35,120 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,544,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $4,270,000. Finally, Floyd Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $4,494,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $192.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $216.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.08. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.61 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $265.00 target price (up from $225.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 7th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $236.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 8,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total transaction of $1,965,077.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $26,647,456.60. The trade was a 6.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total value of $6,332,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 497,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,459,618.09. The trade was a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,298 shares of company stock valued at $22,871,828 in the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

