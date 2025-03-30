Sei Investments Co. Acquires 238,565 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 119.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 438,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238,565 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.10% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $11,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 192.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 176.0% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Down 3.6 %
Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $19.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.36. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $14.69 and a twelve month high of $29.29.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.
