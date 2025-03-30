Sei Investments Co. Acquires 238,565 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 119.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 438,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238,565 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.10% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $11,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 192.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 176.0% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Down 3.6 %

Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $19.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.36. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $14.69 and a twelve month high of $29.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NCLH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.47.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

(Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.