Sei Investments Co. Acquires 98,243 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 40.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 341,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,243 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.23% of Sealed Air worth $11,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SEE. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 139.4% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 218.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 148.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 98.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Sealed Air

In other news, Director Henry R. Keizer purchased 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $33,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,000. This trade represents a 3.31 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SEE has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Sealed Air from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Sealed Air from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Sealed Air from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $36.00 target price on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.25.

Sealed Air Stock Performance

Shares of Sealed Air stock opened at $29.02 on Friday. Sealed Air Co. has a 12 month low of $28.67 and a 12 month high of $41.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.38.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 74.21% and a net margin of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Sealed Air’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 44.20%.

Sealed Air Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

