Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 53.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,684 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $11,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVT. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in nVent Electric by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,020,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,335 shares during the last quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 56.5% during the third quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 2,254,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,411,000 after purchasing an additional 813,909 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 2,764.1% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 647,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,626,000 after purchasing an additional 624,703 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 235.9% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 763,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,011,000 after purchasing an additional 535,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 23.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,441,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,492,000 after buying an additional 466,042 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

NVT opened at $52.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.19 and a 200-day moving average of $68.80. nVent Electric plc has a 52 week low of $51.99 and a 52 week high of $86.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 14.52%. Equities research analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 40.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays cut their target price on nVent Electric from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn raised nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on nVent Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, CL King upgraded nVent Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.50.

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

