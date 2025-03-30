Sei Investments Co. Buys 31,180 Shares of Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report) by 109.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,180 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Talen Energy were worth $12,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Talen Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,624,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Talen Energy during the third quarter worth $141,363,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Talen Energy in the third quarter worth $36,000. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in Talen Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,277,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Talen Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $543,000. 0.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TLN. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Talen Energy from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Talen Energy from $295.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Talen Energy in a report on Friday, February 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $200.00 target price on Talen Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Talen Energy in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $253.00 price target for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.09.

Shares of TLN stock opened at $197.48 on Friday. Talen Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $98.50 and a 52-week high of $258.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $217.31 and its 200 day moving average is $191.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 4.10. The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 2.00.

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

