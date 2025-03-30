Sei Investments Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 281,917 shares of the local business review company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,847 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.43% of Yelp worth $10,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yelp by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 145,376 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $5,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Yelp by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 18,631 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 4,421 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Yelp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 53,450 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 6,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in shares of Yelp by 558.9% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 123,880 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $4,794,000 after acquiring an additional 105,078 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Yelp news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $395,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 191,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,585,445.88. This trade represents a 4.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Saldanha sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 182,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,010,227.20. The trade was a 0.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,727 shares of company stock valued at $2,081,667 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YELP opened at $37.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.82. Yelp Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.56 and a 52-week high of $41.72. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.40.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The local business review company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $361.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.73 million. Yelp had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 18.07%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Yelp from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yelp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.17.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

