Sei Investments Co. Has $10.19 Million Stock Position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 42.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 174,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,300 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.22% of Cactus worth $10,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Cactus by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,102,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,155,000 after purchasing an additional 52,085 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cactus by 3.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,755,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,436,000 after buying an additional 81,149 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cactus by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,797,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,901,000 after buying an additional 9,884 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cactus by 6.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,758,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,934,000 after buying an additional 106,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Cactus by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,082,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,184,000 after acquiring an additional 68,718 shares during the period. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Barclays cut their target price on Cactus from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cactus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Shares of WHD stock opened at $45.73 on Friday. Cactus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.27 and a fifty-two week high of $70.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.82. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 2.05.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $272.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.59 million. Cactus had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 20.24%. Equities analysts predict that Cactus, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Cactus’s payout ratio is 18.84%.

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

