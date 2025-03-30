Sei Investments Co. Has $11.41 Million Stake in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,975 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.21% of Virtu Financial worth $11,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Virtu Financial by 38.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,974,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,419 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $11,918,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,196,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Virtu Financial by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 834,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,027,000 after acquiring an additional 183,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 538.4% in the fourth quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 193,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,915,000 after acquiring an additional 163,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

VIRT has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.36.

Virtu Financial Price Performance

VIRT stock opened at $37.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.13. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.15 and a 52-week high of $41.38.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.32. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 27.39% and a net margin of 9.61%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Virtu Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Virtu Financial

In other news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 72,967 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $2,688,104.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 90,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,343,193.16. This trade represents a 44.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Cavoli sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total value of $1,271,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,703 shares in the company, valued at $5,899,669.23. This represents a 17.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 140,967 shares of company stock valued at $5,213,964. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.