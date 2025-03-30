Sei Investments Co. Has $11.50 Million Stock Holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 45.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 41,048 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.09% of Clean Harbors worth $11,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLH. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 2,650.0% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 130.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 10,250.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 396.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Clean Harbors from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Clean Harbors from $285.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.56.

Clean Harbors Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE CLH opened at $197.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.54 and a 52 week high of $267.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $216.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.40. The company has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 1.22.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.19. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. Clean Harbors’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Eric J. Dugas purchased 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $191.38 per share, for a total transaction of $200,949.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 24,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,638,668.44. This represents a 4.53 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Speights sold 2,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.44, for a total value of $518,949.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,619,123.52. This trade represents a 6.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,341 shares of company stock worth $663,041 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

