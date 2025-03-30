Sei Investments Co. Increases Position in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) by 30.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,150,485 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 502,429 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.15% of CEMEX worth $12,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CX. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in CEMEX by 159.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,986 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in CEMEX by 41.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,249 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 13,011 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in shares of CEMEX during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

CX stock opened at $5.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.89. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $9.27. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.45.

CEMEX ( NYSE:CX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The construction company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.06. CEMEX had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 5.70%. On average, research analysts expect that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $0.0207 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. CEMEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.70%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on CEMEX from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CEMEX from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CEMEX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.82.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

