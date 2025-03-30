Sei Investments Co. Increases Stake in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 573,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,052 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.48% of Privia Health Group worth $11,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PRVA. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Privia Health Group by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 7,833.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Privia Health Group by 344.6% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Privia Health Group in the third quarter worth $66,000. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PRVA opened at $22.59 on Friday. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.92 and a 12-month high of $26.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.18.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PRVA shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Privia Health Group from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

