Sei Investments Co. Increases Stock Holdings in SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 104,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,949 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in SharkNinja were worth $10,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in SharkNinja during the third quarter valued at $271,000. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in SharkNinja by 115.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 12,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in SharkNinja by 306.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 32,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 24,423 shares during the period. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. bought a new stake in SharkNinja in the third quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SharkNinja by 1.2% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 204,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,256,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on SharkNinja from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on SharkNinja from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SharkNinja from $93.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of SharkNinja from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

NYSE SN opened at $83.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.73. SharkNinja, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.72 and a 52-week high of $123.00.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. SharkNinja had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 32.51%. Sell-side analysts forecast that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

