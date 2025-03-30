Sei Investments Co. Makes New $11.88 Million Investment in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCB)

Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 367,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,881,000. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.31% of United Community Banks as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UCB. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Community Banks in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN purchased a new position in United Community Banks in the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in United Community Banks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in United Community Banks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at United Community Banks

In other news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 31,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total transaction of $1,072,017.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,805,104.96. The trade was a 21.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Bradshaw sold 1,527 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total transaction of $49,963.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,220,902.72. This trade represents a 2.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UCB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of United Community Banks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Hovde Group cut their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th.

United Community Banks Stock Performance

Shares of UCB opened at $27.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $35.38.

United Community Banks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

Further Reading

