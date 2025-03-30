Sei Investments Co. Purchases 10,247 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 59.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,247 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.15% of RH worth $10,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RH. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in RH by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 187,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of RH by 141.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 159,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,375,000 after buying an additional 93,500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of RH in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,190,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in RH by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 128,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,623,000 after buying an additional 4,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in RH by 2,227.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 105,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,603,000 after acquiring an additional 101,160 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of RH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $435.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on RH from $550.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on RH from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wedbush decreased their price target on RH from $500.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on RH from $320.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $403.25.

Insider Activity

In other RH news, Director Keith Belling sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.85, for a total value of $208,925.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,076,714.50. The trade was a 9.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eri Chaya sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.45, for a total transaction of $11,261,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,380 shares of company stock worth $28,922,379 over the last quarter. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RH Stock Performance

Shares of RH opened at $236.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $335.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $351.63. RH has a 52-week low of $212.04 and a 52-week high of $457.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 67.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.50.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

