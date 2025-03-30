Sei Investments Co. Purchases 14,157 Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 181,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,157 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $12,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,133,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,458,000 after buying an additional 184,170 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 476,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,148,000 after buying an additional 11,634 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the fourth quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Korn Ferry by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 846,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,076,000 after acquiring an additional 30,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KFY opened at $68.04 on Friday. Korn Ferry has a 52 week low of $59.78 and a 52 week high of $80.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.57.

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.06. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $676.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is presently 41.29%.

A number of brokerages have commented on KFY. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Korn Ferry from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

