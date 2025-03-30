Sei Investments Co. Raises Stock Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 107,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,387 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $11,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth about $1,261,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,502,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $641,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 1,365.5% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

In related news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 5,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total transaction of $569,974.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,493.68. This trade represents a 27.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Stock Down 0.5 %

SJM opened at $116.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.28. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $98.77 and a one year high of $125.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 5.96%. Equities research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently -179.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SJM has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.67.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

