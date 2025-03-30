Sei Investments Co. Sells 16,825 Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 296,915 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,825 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $10,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 16.2% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 13,161 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 712,395 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,212,000 after buying an additional 91,354 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $352,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 101.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,903 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 8,499 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 84,077 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 11,125 shares during the last quarter.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.4 %

SUPN stock opened at $32.29 on Friday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.53 and a twelve month high of $40.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.02.

Insider Transactions at Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 9,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total transaction of $376,236.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,915.30. This represents a 48.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Jonathan Rubin sold 927 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $36,292.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,444.95. The trade was a 10.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,104 shares of company stock worth $440,263. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SUPN. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

