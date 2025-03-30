Sei Investments Co. Sells 19,568 Shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 521,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,568 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in ACV Auctions were worth $11,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in ACV Auctions by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 13.5% during the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 40,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in ACV Auctions by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Stephens upgraded shares of ACV Auctions to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.14.

Shares of NASDAQ ACVA opened at $14.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.06 and a 200-day moving average of $19.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.80 and a beta of 1.73. ACV Auctions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.77 and a fifty-two week high of $23.46.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $159.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.77 million. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 12.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO George Chamoun sold 348,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total value of $5,342,139.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,821,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,277,100.62. This trade represents a 10.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William Zerella sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total value of $703,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 490,482 shares in the company, valued at $10,618,935.30. The trade was a 6.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 455,911 shares of company stock worth $7,480,541 over the last quarter. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company’s marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green’s seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

