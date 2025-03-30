Sei Investments Co. Sells 23,750 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 32.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,544 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,750 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $12,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Impact Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,009,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. 45.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Aspen Technology Price Performance

Shares of AZPN stock opened at $264.33 on Friday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $171.25 and a 12-month high of $277.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $263.75 and a 200-day moving average of $250.48. The company has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,304.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 0.54%. On average, equities analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AZPN. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 price target (down from $275.00) on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Baird R W cut shares of Aspen Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Aspen Technology in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aspen Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on AZPN

About Aspen Technology

(Free Report)

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company’s solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.