Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 194,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 36,558 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.26% of Semtech worth $12,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMTC. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Semtech in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Semtech by 190.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in shares of Semtech by 173.5% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Semtech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Semtech by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter.

Get Semtech alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Semtech in a report on Monday, February 10th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Semtech from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research note on Friday, March 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Semtech from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Semtech from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Semtech

In other news, SVP Imran Sherazi sold 1,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $100,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050. The trade was a 98.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Lin sold 2,907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $109,622.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,368.51. This trade represents a 17.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,484 shares of company stock valued at $993,933 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SMTC opened at $35.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.03. Semtech Co. has a 12-month low of $27.25 and a 12-month high of $79.52.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $251.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.40 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Semtech

(Free Report)

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.