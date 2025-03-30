Simplex Trading LLC Grows Stock Holdings in ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID)

Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID – Free Report) by 179.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,636 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC owned approximately 0.73% of ProShares UltraShort QQQ worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 259,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $533,000.
QID stock opened at $38.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.87. ProShares UltraShort QQQ has a 12-month low of $29.32 and a 12-month high of $51.87.
ProShares UltraShort QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The NASDAQ-100 Index includes 100 of the largest domestic and international non-financial companies listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market based on market capitalization.
