Simplex Trading LLC Invests $1.27 Million in GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF (NASDAQ:PTIR)

Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF (NASDAQ:PTIR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,000.

Separately, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $333,000.

GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF Trading Down 9.4 %

NASDAQ:PTIR opened at $137.60 on Friday. GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF has a 1 year low of $23.44 and a 1 year high of $326.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $176.83 and a 200-day moving average of $116.01.

About GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF

The GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF (PTIR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Palantir Technologies Inc stock. PTIR was launched on Sep 3, 2024 and is issued by GraniteShares.

