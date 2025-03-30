Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Holdings Raised by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,235,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 365,851 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Smartsheet worth $797,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 59,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after buying an additional 26,509 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 348.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 331,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,358,000 after acquiring an additional 257,764 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 2.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 20,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SMAR opened at $56.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -941.17, a PEG ratio of 82.90 and a beta of 0.71. Smartsheet Inc has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $56.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Insider Activity

In other Smartsheet news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total value of $112,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,577.02. The trade was a 10.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total value of $280,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 619,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,736,206.05. This trade represents a 0.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Smartsheet Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

