Smith Douglas Homes Corp. (NYSE:SDHC) Shares Sold by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Smith Douglas Homes Corp. (NYSE:SDHC – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Smith Douglas Homes were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SDHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Smith Douglas Homes by 1,551.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 20,051 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Smith Douglas Homes during the 3rd quarter worth $591,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smith Douglas Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $530,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Smith Douglas Homes by 31.2% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 29,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 7,015 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Smith Douglas Homes during the third quarter worth about $8,104,000.

Smith Douglas Homes Stock Down 7.5 %

SDHC opened at $18.94 on Friday. Smith Douglas Homes Corp. has a 52 week low of $18.70 and a 52 week high of $39.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.86. The firm has a market cap of $971.38 million, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Smith Douglas Homes ( NYSE:SDHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The business had revenue of $287.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.85 million. Smith Douglas Homes had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 4.60%. Sell-side analysts expect that Smith Douglas Homes Corp. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

SDHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Smith Douglas Homes from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Bank of America lowered Smith Douglas Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Smith Douglas Homes from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Smith Douglas Homes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.80.

About Smith Douglas Homes

Smith Douglas Homes Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services. The company sells its products to entry-level and empty-nest homebuyers. Smith Douglas Homes Corp.

