SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,069,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,710 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 5.40% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $33,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 126.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GWX opened at $32.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $638.15 million, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.95. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.68 and a fifty-two week high of $34.47.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Profile

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

