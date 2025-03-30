Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,476 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 82,457.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 11,405,294 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,125,148,000 after purchasing an additional 11,391,479 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 359,179,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $66,926,008,000 after purchasing an additional 11,370,309 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,915,046 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,116,341,000 after buying an additional 6,545,944 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 23,742.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,102,618 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,119,463,000 after buying an additional 5,081,217 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $492,144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $192.72 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.61 and a 12 month high of $242.52. The company has a market cap of $2.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $216.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 5,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.72, for a total value of $1,290,770.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,265,436.64. This trade represents a 7.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 8,833 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total transaction of $1,965,077.51. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $26,647,456.60. This represents a 6.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,298 shares of company stock valued at $22,871,828 over the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. HSBC increased their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.65.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

