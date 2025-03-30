Swiss National Bank Buys Shares of 54,500 Grail, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAL)

Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Grail, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 54,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Grail in the fourth quarter worth approximately $196,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grail in the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Grail in the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Crcm LP purchased a new stake in shares of Grail during the 4th quarter worth $65,061,000. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Grail during the fourth quarter valued at about $589,000.

Insider Transactions at Grail

In other Grail news, President Joshua J. Ofman sold 2,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total transaction of $65,800.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 559,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,461,797.60. This trade represents a 0.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert P. Ragusa sold 7,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $237,976.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 828,662 shares in the company, valued at $25,862,541.02. This trade represents a 0.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,550 shares of company stock worth $360,436.

Grail Stock Performance

Shares of GRAL opened at $26.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.41. Grail, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.33 and a twelve month high of $63.99.

Grail (NASDAQ:GRAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.41) by $2.55. The business had revenue of $38.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.33 million. Equities analysts expect that Grail, Inc. will post -15.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Grail from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th.

About Grail

GRAIL, Inc is a healthcare company. It engages in the development of a technology for early detection of cancer. The company was founded by Jeffrey T. Huber, William H. Rastetter, and Mostafa Ronaghi on September 11, 2015 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

