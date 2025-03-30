Swiss National Bank Has $745,000 Stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,012,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,056,000 after purchasing an additional 362,399 shares during the period. Patient Square Capital LP acquired a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $10,882,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,199,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,583,000 after buying an additional 166,699 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 1,171.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 371,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after buying an additional 342,516 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 410.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 245,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after buying an additional 197,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

EYPT stock opened at $5.83 on Friday. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.54 and a 52 week high of $23.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.23. The company has a market capitalization of $400.69 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:EYPT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.10). EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.01% and a negative net margin of 226.57%. The business had revenue of $11.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 million. On average, analysts forecast that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EYPT shares. Citigroup began coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.63.

About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery.

