Swiss National Bank Purchases New Stake in Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR)

Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 67,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $276,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics by 27.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 512,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,792,000 after buying an additional 111,291 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics by 419.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 45,381 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Capricor Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $3,806,000. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC purchased a new position in Capricor Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,833,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.68% of the company’s stock.

Capricor Therapeutics Price Performance

CAPR stock opened at $11.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.92. Capricor Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $23.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.91 million, a PE ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 4.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Capricor Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CAPR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $11.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.87 million. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 112.95% and a negative net margin of 146.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capricor Therapeutics Inc will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

CAPR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

About Capricor Therapeutics

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

