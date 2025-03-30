Swiss National Bank Raises Holdings in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in GoodRx were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GDRX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the third quarter valued at $11,295,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in GoodRx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,675,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,500,000. Pier Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the third quarter worth approximately $3,259,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of GoodRx by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,228,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,714,000 after acquiring an additional 342,781 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

Get GoodRx alerts:

GoodRx Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GDRX opened at $4.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 5.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -150.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.25. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $9.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on GoodRx from $7.00 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on GoodRx from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on GoodRx from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on GoodRx in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GoodRx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.18.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GoodRx

GoodRx Profile

(Free Report)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.