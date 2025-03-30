Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN) Position Reduced by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report) by 94.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,211 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Talen Energy were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Talen Energy by 170.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Talen Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Talen Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Talen Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Talen Energy in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TLN opened at $197.48 on Friday. Talen Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $98.50 and a 1-year high of $258.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 2.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TLN. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Talen Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $243.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Talen Energy from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $200.00 target price on shares of Talen Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Talen Energy in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $253.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Talen Energy from $242.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Talen Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.09.

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

