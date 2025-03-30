Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 2,755 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWST. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter.

Twist Bioscience stock opened at $40.36 on Friday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 12-month low of $27.41 and a 12-month high of $60.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 2.15.

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $88.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.96 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 59.76% and a negative return on equity of 32.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.75) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays set a $58.00 target price on Twist Bioscience and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.40.

In related news, SVP Paula Green sold 918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $37,555.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 130,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,355,609.92. The trade was a 0.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $256,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 667,318 shares in the company, valued at $32,932,143.30. The trade was a 0.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,799 shares of company stock valued at $1,593,944 in the last quarter. 3.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

