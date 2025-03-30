Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires Shares of 17,192 Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 17,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SMAR. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 59,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 26,509 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 348.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 331,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,358,000 after purchasing an additional 257,764 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 2.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 20,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Friday, December 6th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total value of $280,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 619,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,736,206.05. The trade was a 0.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total value of $112,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,577.02. This represents a 10.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Smartsheet Stock Performance

Shares of Smartsheet stock opened at $56.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of -941.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 82.90 and a beta of 0.71. Smartsheet Inc has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $56.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.87.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

