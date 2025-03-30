Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.05 Million Holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 40.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in GATX were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GATX. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of GATX by 91.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in GATX by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of GATX by 184.6% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 259 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of GATX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of GATX by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 423 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GATX opened at $155.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $160.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.39. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.00. GATX Co. has a twelve month low of $122.00 and a twelve month high of $168.89.

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.25. GATX had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 17.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. On average, analysts predict that GATX Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is 31.40%.

In related news, VP Robert Zmudka sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total value of $786,384.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,578.19. This represents a 39.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 297 shares of GATX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.63, for a total transaction of $48,895.11. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,006.06. This trade represents a 3.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti downgraded shares of GATX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

