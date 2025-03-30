Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.05 Million Position in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Free Report) by 162.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,642 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Greif were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greif during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Greif by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Greif during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Greif by 191.4% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Greif by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 45.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Greif

In other news, EVP Bala Sathyanarayanan sold 748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total transaction of $45,037.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,613.09. This trade represents a 2.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Calhoun V. Miller bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.50 per share, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $58,500. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Greif Price Performance

Shares of Greif stock opened at $54.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.25. Greif, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.43 and a fifty-two week high of $73.16.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). Greif had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Analysts expect that Greif, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Greif Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GEF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Greif from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price (down previously from $71.00) on shares of Greif in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Greif from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Greif from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Greif Profile

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

