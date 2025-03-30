Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Free Report) by 37.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,349 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Trustmark were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 32.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,356,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,175,000 after acquiring an additional 333,390 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Trustmark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,652,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Trustmark by 124.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 125,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after buying an additional 69,779 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Trustmark by 134.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 112,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,991,000 after buying an additional 64,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 6.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 598,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,059,000 after buying an additional 37,989 shares in the last quarter. 67.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRMK. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Trustmark in a report on Friday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Trustmark from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Trustmark from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

Trustmark Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of TRMK opened at $34.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.56. Trustmark Co. has a 12 month low of $25.41 and a 12 month high of $40.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. Trustmark had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 19.42%. On average, analysts anticipate that Trustmark Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Trustmark Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Trustmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is 26.37%.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

