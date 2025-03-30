Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.12 Million Stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Free Report) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,253 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DHIL. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 279.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,654 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,980 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Diamond Hill Investment Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $527,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 66.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,262 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 4,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group during the fourth quarter worth $3,729,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Insider Activity at Diamond Hill Investment Group

In other Diamond Hill Investment Group news, Director Richard Scott Cooley bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $146.00 per share, for a total transaction of $73,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,483,214. This trade represents a 5.18 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought a total of 1,322 shares of company stock worth $191,343 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of DHIL stock opened at $144.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $147.32 and a 200-day moving average of $154.56. The stock has a market cap of $402.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.01. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.44 and a 1-year high of $173.25.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The asset manager reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $39.12 million during the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a net margin of 33.88% and a return on equity of 20.00%.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.39%.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It offers investment advisory and related services to clients through pooled vehicles, such as private fund; separately managed accounts; collective investment trusts; and other pooled vehicles, including sub-advised funds and model delivery programs.

