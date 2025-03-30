Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,763 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 238.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 119,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 84,136 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Organon & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth $32,966,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $2,263,000. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in Organon & Co. by 453.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 100,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 82,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 138.7% in the 4th quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 36,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 21,122 shares during the period. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OGN. Barclays decreased their price objective on Organon & Co. from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. TD Cowen raised shares of Organon & Co. to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Organon & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.80.

Organon & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OGN opened at $14.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.73, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.24. Organon & Co. has a one year low of $13.87 and a one year high of $23.10.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.09). Organon & Co. had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 431.62%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.63%.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co is a science based global pharmaceutical company, which develops and delivers innovative health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women’s health, biosimilars and established brands. The company was founded on March 11, 2020, and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

