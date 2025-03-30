Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.16 Million Stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. bought a new stake in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 323.1% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 113.6% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 90.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Whirlpool from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

Shares of WHR stock opened at $89.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.72. Whirlpool Co. has a 52 week low of $84.18 and a 52 week high of $135.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.29 and a beta of 1.44.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.31. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 21.89% and a negative net margin of 1.95%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -119.45%.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

