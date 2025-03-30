Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $839,000 Holdings in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Free Report) by 77.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,490 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 65,872 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Diebold Nixdorf were worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the third quarter worth about $275,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the fourth quarter worth about $303,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $367,000. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Diebold Nixdorf alerts:

Diebold Nixdorf Stock Down 3.5 %

NYSE:DBD opened at $43.45 on Friday. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $30.37 and a twelve month high of $51.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.76 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.23.

Diebold Nixdorf ( NYSE:DBD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.25). Diebold Nixdorf had a positive return on equity of 14.28% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. Equities research analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diebold Nixdorf declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Diebold Nixdorf from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DBD

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Emanuel R. Pearlman sold 2,000 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $87,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,747,200. This trade represents a 4.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Diebold Nixdorf Profile

(Free Report)

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.