Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $942,000 Holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 64.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,385 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Tenable were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Tenable by 658.6% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tenable by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Tenable during the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. 89.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TENB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Tenable from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Tenable in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Tenable from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.

Tenable Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TENB opened at $34.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.66 and a 52 week high of $50.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.47 and a beta of 0.87.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.26). Tenable had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.07%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Stephen A. Vintz sold 6,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total transaction of $254,946.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 316,523 shares in the company, valued at $12,078,517.68. This represents a 2.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 2,500 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $92,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,061. This represents a 87.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,937 shares of company stock worth $570,418 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tenable Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

