Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $948,000 Stake in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) by 61.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,961 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Nextracker were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Nextracker by 15.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,070,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,041,000 after purchasing an additional 690,343 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nextracker by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,593,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,724,000 after buying an additional 679,272 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Nextracker by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,392,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,169,000 after buying an additional 688,810 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,278,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,223,000 after acquiring an additional 602,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Nextracker by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,753,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,068,000 after acquiring an additional 161,873 shares during the last quarter. 67.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Nextracker from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Nextracker from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BNP Paribas raised Nextracker to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Nextracker from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.43.

Nextracker Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NXT opened at $43.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Nextracker Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.93 and a 12-month high of $62.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 2.24.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.31. Nextracker had a return on equity of 41.22% and a net margin of 20.12%. Equities research analysts predict that Nextracker Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nextracker news, insider Bruce Ledesma sold 9,891 shares of Nextracker stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $455,480.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,374 shares in the company, valued at $6,095,822.70. The trade was a 6.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Howard Wenger sold 6,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $272,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 209,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,421,425. This trade represents a 2.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,758 shares of company stock worth $1,217,520. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Nextracker

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

Further Reading

