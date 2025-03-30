Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stake in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 87,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,659 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ladder Capital by 13,513.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 7,027 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 1,832.9% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 7,698 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Longboard Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. Institutional investors own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LADR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley upgraded shares of Ladder Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Ladder Capital from $13.00 to $12.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ladder Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.29.

Ladder Capital Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of LADR stock opened at $11.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.51. The company has a quick ratio of 38.96, a current ratio of 38.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Ladder Capital Corp has a 52 week low of $10.21 and a 52 week high of $12.48.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). Ladder Capital had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 8.77%. Analysts predict that Ladder Capital Corp will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ladder Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.98%.

About Ladder Capital

(Free Report)

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LADR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.