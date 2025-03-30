Teacher Retirement System of Texas Invests $1.11 Million in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 36,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Getty Realty by 155.6% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 49,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 30,134 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Getty Realty by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 63,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Getty Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $2,364,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Getty Realty by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 8,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GTY shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Getty Realty in a research note on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group started coverage on Getty Realty in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised Getty Realty from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

Shares of NYSE GTY opened at $30.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.27. Getty Realty Corp. has a 1-year low of $25.70 and a 1-year high of $33.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 0.91.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.29. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 34.94%. Analysts anticipate that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 149.21%.

