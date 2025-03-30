Teacher Retirement System of Texas Invests $1.13 Million in Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 78,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVO. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mission Produce by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,076,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,797,000 after buying an additional 22,090 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Mission Produce by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 43,957 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Mission Produce by 171.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 158,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 100,055 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 157,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 56,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mission Produce in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,939,000. 63.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mission Produce Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Mission Produce stock opened at $10.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.43. The company has a market capitalization of $719.25 million, a P/E ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Mission Produce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.54 and a 1 year high of $15.25.

Insider Transactions at Mission Produce

Mission Produce Profile

In other Mission Produce news, insider Juan R. Wiesner sold 75,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $757,542.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,080,000. This trade represents a 6.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 18,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total transaction of $264,848.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 256,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,719,901.78. This represents a 6.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 138,285 shares of company stock valued at $1,572,120 over the last three months. 35.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.

