Teacher Retirement System of Texas Invests $943,000 in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $943,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 310.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Stewart Information Services by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Heritage Family Offices LLP boosted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 3,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services during the third quarter valued at $341,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Stewart Information Services from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th.

Stewart Information Services Stock Down 1.3 %

STC opened at $71.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Stewart Information Services Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.23 and a fifty-two week high of $78.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.53 and a 200-day moving average of $70.03.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.01. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 6.81%. Equities research analysts forecast that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stewart Information Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.92%.

Stewart Information Services Profile

(Free Report)

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services in the United States and internationally. The company involves in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. It also offers home and personal insurance services; services for tax-deferred exchanges; and digital customer engagement platform services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.